Pegula's Imposing Victory at Dubai Tennis Championships

In a stunning display of tennis prowess, Jessica Pegula defeated Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday, handing the Ukrainian her first WTA 1000 final loss.

Pegula, turning 32 soon, follows Venus Williams as the second-oldest winner of the tournament, delivering a standout performance that halted her streak of losses in WTA 1000 finals. Known for her masterful backhand slice, Pegula dominated the court, maintaining control throughout the match.

Despite Svitolina's efforts, Pegula's strategic play clinched her tenth tour title, punctuating the match with an ace. Overjoyed, Pegula described the victory as an unforgettable pre-birthday celebration as she prepared to fly home with the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)