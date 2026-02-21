Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions
President Donald Trump announces a global tariff increase to 15% despite a Supreme Court ruling against his trade measures. The move aims to advance his 'Making America Great Again' agenda. An interim trade agreement with India is also highlighted as a milestone in US-India relations.
In defiance of a recent Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%. This decision follows the court's rejection of Trump's sweeping tariff measures, marking a significant setback for his trade policy.
On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump declared that the new tariff, which has been legally vetted and deemed permissible, is a step towards making America 'greater than ever'. This announcement comes as the Trump Administration plans to issue further tariffs in the coming months.
Amid these developments, the United States and India have reached a landmark Interim Agreement aimed at enhancing reciprocal and balanced trade. Key terms include tariff reductions on various US and Indian goods. The US Supreme Court had previously ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration overstepped its legal authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.