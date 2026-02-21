Left Menu

Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump announces a global tariff increase to 15% despite a Supreme Court ruling against his trade measures. The move aims to advance his 'Making America Great Again' agenda. An interim trade agreement with India is also highlighted as a milestone in US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:38 IST
Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In defiance of a recent Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%. This decision follows the court's rejection of Trump's sweeping tariff measures, marking a significant setback for his trade policy.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump declared that the new tariff, which has been legally vetted and deemed permissible, is a step towards making America 'greater than ever'. This announcement comes as the Trump Administration plans to issue further tariffs in the coming months.

Amid these developments, the United States and India have reached a landmark Interim Agreement aimed at enhancing reciprocal and balanced trade. Key terms include tariff reductions on various US and Indian goods. The US Supreme Court had previously ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration overstepped its legal authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

 India
2
India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

 India
3
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
4
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026