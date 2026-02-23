Cracking Down on Cough Syrup: Regulatory Overhaul in Action

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has made strides in auditing 90% of India's cough syrup manufacturers. The initiative seeks to eradicate prevalent issues in production by next season, with officials emphasizing stricter adherence to good manufacturing practices through revised regulations.

Drugs Controller General, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, announced the comprehensive audits during the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit. It's noted that physical audits have been completed for 1,250 out of 1,300 manufacturers, leading to serious actions taken against non-compliant entities.

Despite issuing approximately 850 Corrective and Preventive Action notices, the CDSCO has yet to receive satisfactory compliance responses. The move to enforce revised Rule M aims to have a lasting positive impact on both domestic and global pharmaceutical quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)