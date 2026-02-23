Left Menu

Mining Sector Boost: Government Eases Tailings Recycling Regulations

The government has exempted the recycling of tailings within existing mine leases from needing fresh environmental clearance, permitting mining firms to reuse tailings immediately. This policy shift is designed to optimize resource use, mitigate environmental impact, and expedite mining operations amid increasing energy transition demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a policy shift set to benefit the mining industry, the government has eliminated the requirement for fresh environmental clearance for recycling tailings within existing mining leases.

According to sources, this change aims to streamline operations, reduce regulatory hurdles, and encourage sustainable mining practices.

Kishor Kumar S, COO of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, praised the move as a crucial step allowing the industry to operate more freely, as India enhances mining activities to meet energy transition goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

