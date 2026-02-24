Pharmac Proposes Wider Access to Melanoma Immunotherapies

The Government has welcomed a Pharmac proposal to widen funded access to two leading immunotherapy medicines for patients with advanced melanoma, in a move expected to improve survival outcomes and ease pressure on hospital cancer services.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour and Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed that Pharmac is consulting on a plan to expand access to nivolumab and ipilimumab for people with stage 3B to stage 4 resectable melanoma from 1 May 2026.

If approved, the change would allow eligible patients to receive the combination treatment before surgery, while the cancer is still operable — a shift that clinical advisers say significantly reduces the risk of recurrence.

Boosting Pre-Surgery Cancer Treatment

“Improving access to cancer medication in New Zealand is important to cancer patients, and their families. That’s why it has been a focus of this Government,” Mr Seymour said.

Currently, access settings limit when and how these medicines can be funded. The proposal would create an additional funded immunotherapy option prior to surgery, enabling what is known as neoadjuvant treatment — therapy given before tumour removal.

“Nivolumab and ipilimumab are immunotherapy medicines that help the immune system better recognise and attack certain types of cancer. Using them together can have a stronger effect on the immune response,” Mr Seymour said.

Clinical advisers told Pharmac that administering the combination before surgery — followed by tailoring any post-operative treatment based on tumour response — can materially lower the chance of melanoma returning.

Strong Early Response Rates

Data reviewed by Pharmac indicates that nearly two in three patients receiving the combined treatment show a very strong response by the time their tumour is surgically removed, with substantial tumour shrinkage or minimal active disease remaining.

Because of this strong early response:

Many patients may not require extended post-surgery treatment

Ongoing infusions can be reduced

Hospital visits may decrease for patients and families

“For some patients, using nivolumab and ipilimumab early and together means fewer infusions. This is better for patients,” Mr Seymour said.

Health system modelling suggests the change could save approximately 1,000 infusion hours each year, easing pressure on oncology infusion centres and freeing up specialist capacity for other patients.

Part of Broader Cancer Investment

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the proposal aligns with the Government’s wider strategy to accelerate access to advanced cancer treatments.

“From strengthening early detection through expanded screening, to speeding up treatment and improving access to the latest medicines, our priority is making sure Kiwis can get the right care at the right time,” Mr Brown said.

The Government has provided Pharmac with a $604 million funding boost, supporting access to 33 new cancer medicines. Ministers say this investment is expanding treatment options for thousands of patients across multiple cancer types.

“Today’s announcement marks a further step forward in expanding access to advanced treatment options so more melanoma patients can benefit from improved outcomes,” Mr Brown said.

Melanoma: A Major Health Challenge

New Zealand has one of the highest melanoma incidence rates in the world, with thousands of new diagnoses each year. Advanced melanoma carries a significant risk of recurrence and mortality, making early and effective intervention critical.

Immunotherapies such as nivolumab and ipilimumab have transformed melanoma treatment internationally by activating the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells. Their combined use has been shown to produce stronger and more durable responses in certain patient groups.

Public Consultation Now Open

Consultation on the funding proposal opens at 2pm Tuesday 24 February and closes at 5pm Monday 9 March 2026.

Pharmac is engaging with:

Clinicians

Patient advocacy groups, including Melanoma New Zealand

Members of the public

Feedback will inform a final decision by Pharmac’s Board or its delegate.

If approved, the widened access would take effect from 1 May 2026, marking a significant shift toward earlier, more intensive treatment of advanced but operable melanoma — with potential benefits for survival rates, patient quality of life and health system efficiency.