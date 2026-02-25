States Sue Trump Administration Over Vaccine Policy Rollback

More than a dozen states have initiated legal action against the Trump administration over its decision to roll back vaccine recommendations for children, labeling the move a threat to public health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) faced criticism after announcing last month that it would no longer recommend vaccinations for the flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, certain meningitis types, and RSV for all children. Instead, these protections are now suggested only for high-risk groups or when doctors advise them during 'shared decision-making.'

The lawsuit, joined by states including Arizona and California, asserts that the new guidelines ignore established medical advice and financially burden states seeking to prevent outbreaks. Arizona's Attorney General Kris Mayes emphasized the issue's non-partisan nature. Meanwhile, the Trump administration, under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has faced allegations of undermining public health efforts, including altering federal guidance and dismissing vaccine advisory committee members.

(With inputs from agencies.)