Left Menu

States Sue Trump Administration Over Vaccine Policy Rollback

More than a dozen states are suing the Trump administration for rolling back vaccine recommendations for children, arguing it threatens public health. The lawsuit challenges changes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that limit recommended vaccinations, claiming they put children at risk and escalate political battles over health policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:41 IST
States Sue Trump Administration Over Vaccine Policy Rollback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

More than a dozen states have initiated legal action against the Trump administration over its decision to roll back vaccine recommendations for children, labeling the move a threat to public health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) faced criticism after announcing last month that it would no longer recommend vaccinations for the flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, certain meningitis types, and RSV for all children. Instead, these protections are now suggested only for high-risk groups or when doctors advise them during 'shared decision-making.'

The lawsuit, joined by states including Arizona and California, asserts that the new guidelines ignore established medical advice and financially burden states seeking to prevent outbreaks. Arizona's Attorney General Kris Mayes emphasized the issue's non-partisan nature. Meanwhile, the Trump administration, under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has faced allegations of undermining public health efforts, including altering federal guidance and dismissing vaccine advisory committee members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

 India
2

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
3
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
4
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026