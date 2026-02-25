Nation Divided: Vaccines, Health Policies, and the MAHA Movement

A fresh Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a bipartisan majority of Americans trust the safety of vaccines, presenting a challenge for President Trump's administration and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who are pushing to change longstanding health policies.

The poll indicates 84% of participants consider vaccines like those for measles, mumps, and rubella safe, and 74% support the vaccination requirement for school attendance. These findings reflect broad consensus despite some policy shifts aimed at reducing vaccine mandates.

Skepticism remains about reducing vaccinations, with stronger support for addressing unhealthy eating habits. The poll surveyed 4,638 people and shows a divide, as Kennedy's ideas on nutrition face less resistance than his stance on vaccines. Public health experts warn that easing mandates could increase disease outbreaks among children.