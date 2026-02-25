Left Menu

Nation Divided: Vaccines, Health Policies, and the MAHA Movement

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights that a majority of Americans believe vaccines are safe, despite challenges to health policies by President Trump's administration and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While most support school vaccine mandates, opinions on reducing vaccine recommendations and unhealthy eating habits show significant partisan differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fresh Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a bipartisan majority of Americans trust the safety of vaccines, presenting a challenge for President Trump's administration and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who are pushing to change longstanding health policies.

The poll indicates 84% of participants consider vaccines like those for measles, mumps, and rubella safe, and 74% support the vaccination requirement for school attendance. These findings reflect broad consensus despite some policy shifts aimed at reducing vaccine mandates.

Skepticism remains about reducing vaccinations, with stronger support for addressing unhealthy eating habits. The poll surveyed 4,638 people and shows a divide, as Kennedy's ideas on nutrition face less resistance than his stance on vaccines. Public health experts warn that easing mandates could increase disease outbreaks among children.

