India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

The Indian men's hockey team achieved a significant victory by ending their prolonged losing streak in the FIH Pro League against world No. 3 Australia. The match concluded 1-1 in regulation time and India emerged triumphant in a 3-1 shoot-out on Wednesday.

In a closely fought contest, Australia initially pulled ahead in the 49th minute through Jeremy Hayward's penalty corner. Shilanand Lakra equalized two minutes later for India, taking the game to a decisive shoot-out. Indian players Lakra, Maninder Singh, and Vishnukant Singh all scored, as goalie Mohith Shashikumar Honnenahalli thwarted Australia's attempts.

Despite facing a series of tough matches and earlier defeats, this victory in Hobart provides a morale boost. India, currently ranked eighth in the competition, will face the Netherlands and Germany in the upcoming Rotterdam leg.