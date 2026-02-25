Left Menu

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

The Punjab government's Group of Ministers reviewed measures for the upcoming 2026-27 wheat procurement season, ensuring smooth operations and stakeholder interests. It includes timely movement, storage solutions, and addressing commission demands. Coordination with the Centre is ongoing to ensure capacity and transparent processes.

The Punjab government's Group of Ministers (GoM) convened on Wednesday to evaluate preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 wheat procurement season. Their primary focus was to ensure a seamless and transparent process that protects the interests of all involved parties.

The GoM, consisting of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, among others, was informed that procurement is set to start on April 1. Officials expect to procure around 132 lakh tonnes of wheat, with the Minimum Support Price set at Rs 2,585 per quintal.

Efforts are underway to address storage issues, as the Food Corporation of India's current movement rates are insufficient. Additional storage solutions, such as constructing new plinths, are being considered. The government is also advocating for increased movement of grains with the Centre and is preparing contingency plans to ensure efficiency throughout the procurement season.

