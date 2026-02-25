Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany has intensified its demands for Iran to discontinue its pursuit of nuclear weapons and limit its ballistic missile activities. This appeal comes ahead of renewed nuclear negotiations in Geneva, where vital discussions are poised to take place.

A spokesperson from Germany's foreign office emphasized the necessity for Iran to participate constructively in the upcoming Geneva talks. These discussions could set the stage for significant diplomatic progress.

The nuclear talks, scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, will include participation from U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are expected to engage directly with the Iranian delegation, marking a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)