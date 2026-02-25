Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Germany has called upon Iran to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons, scale back its ballistic missile program, and halt destabilizing activities in the region. These demands come ahead of crucial nuclear discussions scheduled in Geneva. U.S. officials are set to join these significant talks.
A spokesperson from Germany's foreign office emphasized the necessity for Iran to participate constructively in the upcoming Geneva talks. These discussions could set the stage for significant diplomatic progress.
The nuclear talks, scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, will include participation from U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are expected to engage directly with the Iranian delegation, marking a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.
