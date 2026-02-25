Left Menu

Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

The Delhi government plans to establish 40 more Atal Canteens near hospitals, extending operating hours to better serve patients and visitors. This initiative aims to address the needs of those spending long hours in medical facilities, offering nutritious meals at minimal costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to expand its Atal Canteen network by establishing 40 additional outlets near government hospitals, aiming to enhance service accessibility for patients and visitors. Unlike existing canteens with fixed hours, these new canteens will operate from 10 am to 10 pm to accommodate the needs of those spending extended hours in medical facilities.

Currently, 71 Atal Canteens operate across Delhi, primarily located near JJ clusters. The government inaugurated 25 canteens on February 19, marking a significant step in providing affordable meals to underprivileged urban citizens, including laborers and the poor. The goal is to increase the network to 100 by the end of March.

Each Atal Canteen offers meals of chapati, rice, vegetable curry, and pickle for Rs 5 per plate. With a fixed daily limit of 500 plates for lunch and dinner, these canteens utilize a QR token system for meal distribution. Launched on December 25 in honor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, this initiative seeks to address hunger and food insecurity among economically weaker sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

