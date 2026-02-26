Left Menu

Kerala High Court Intervenes in Medical College Doctors' Strike

The Kerala High Court intervened to ensure that the strike by doctors in state medical colleges does not impede outpatient and essential healthcare services. The court asked for government assurances that healthcare services remain uninterrupted, and it directed the state to provide an affidavit by the next hearing.

The Kerala High Court has taken an active role in ensuring the ongoing doctors' strike in the state's medical colleges does not disrupt essential healthcare services. On Thursday, Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M directed the state government to maintain outpatient department (OPD) and other critical services uninterrupted.

The directive came in response to a plea filed by advocate Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, who argued that the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) strike has significantly affected public healthcare services statewide. While the state government assured the court that services are currently unobstructed, a formal affidavit is required by March 5.

Gopi's petition urges immediate government action to guarantee continuous operation of essential healthcare services, potentially invoking powers under the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1994 to prevent further service disruptions.

