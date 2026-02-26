Left Menu

Illegal Egg Donation Racket Busted in Thane

A high-level meeting, led by Rupali Chakankar, uncovered an illegal egg donation racket in Thane. Women were coerced into multiple donations with forged documents. Malti IVF Centre operated unlawfully. Investigations revealed unqualified individuals conducting extractions. Statewide inspections and raids are underway to dismantle the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:55 IST
Illegal Egg Donation Racket Busted in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile meeting chaired by Maharashtra State Women's Commission head Rupali Chakankar has unveiled a significant illegal human egg extraction racket in Thane's Badlapur area. The investigation has identified at least 40 women, mainly from poor economic backgrounds, who were enticed into multiple donation cycles using fake Aadhaar cards to dodge regulations.

The Malti IVF Centre, which holds a license for Nashik, was allegedly operating unauthorized activities in Thane. More troubling findings came to light as it was revealed that none of the arrested five suspects had medical qualifications, yet they were carrying out extractions under anesthesia, according to Chakankar.

An order was issued to the FDA and local law enforcement to inspect all sonography and IVF facilities in the region for compliance. Meanwhile, raids on medical suppliers are planned to combat the illegal distribution of MTP kits. A complaint by an unpaid donor led the police to the kingpin's hideout, resulting in a substantial seizure of hormonal injections.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

 Global
2
CEC Engages Parties Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls: Calls for Fair Elections

CEC Engages Parties Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls: Calls for Fair Elections

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
4
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026