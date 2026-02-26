Illegal Egg Donation Racket Busted in Thane

A high-profile meeting chaired by Maharashtra State Women's Commission head Rupali Chakankar has unveiled a significant illegal human egg extraction racket in Thane's Badlapur area. The investigation has identified at least 40 women, mainly from poor economic backgrounds, who were enticed into multiple donation cycles using fake Aadhaar cards to dodge regulations.

The Malti IVF Centre, which holds a license for Nashik, was allegedly operating unauthorized activities in Thane. More troubling findings came to light as it was revealed that none of the arrested five suspects had medical qualifications, yet they were carrying out extractions under anesthesia, according to Chakankar.

An order was issued to the FDA and local law enforcement to inspect all sonography and IVF facilities in the region for compliance. Meanwhile, raids on medical suppliers are planned to combat the illegal distribution of MTP kits. A complaint by an unpaid donor led the police to the kingpin's hideout, resulting in a substantial seizure of hormonal injections.