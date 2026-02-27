Tensions Flare in Geneva as Iran and US Seek Nuclear Accord

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded in Geneva, as both nations aim to strike a deal regarding Tehran's nuclear program. The US, led by figures such as President Donald Trump, is pushing for constraints on Iran's nuclear ambitions amidst rising regional tensions.

Involvement of Oman as a mediator highlights significant progress in talks, with future discussions slated for Vienna. Iran maintains its stance on uranium enrichment rights, focusing negotiations solely on nuclear issues while regional military threats remain a concern.

US President Trump, alongside Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, navigates a delicate balance in discussions. Despite resurfacing military threats in the region, diplomatic channels remain open, with Oman's Foreign Minister noting the exchange of creative ideas between both sides.