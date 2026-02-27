Congress Walks Out Over VB-G RAM G Resolution in Haryana Assembly

On Thursday, a contentious session in the Haryana Assembly unfolded as Congress members staged a walkout over a resolution concerning the VB-G RAM G law. The Congress disputed the procedural legitimacy of the motion, arguing it deviated from established house rules.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini contended that the Congress's actions demonstrated a disdain toward a critical rural employment scheme, framing the walkout as evidence of being 'anti-Ram'. Meanwhile, the Congress maintained its decision was in defense of parliamentary procedures.

This conflict underscores broader tensions between the BJP and Congress over employment policies, with claims of misinformation and political maneuvering dominating the narrative. As debates continue, the resolution's impact on legislative procedures and rural job opportunities remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)