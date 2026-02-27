Lupin's Goa Facility Receives Positive FDA Compliance Report
Lupin, a pharmaceutical company, has received a satisfactory Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Goa-based facility, following an inspection in November 2025. The report indicates the company's commitment to quality and regulatory compliance. Shares slightly increased in the wake of the announcement.
On Friday, pharmaceutical giant Lupin announced it had received a crucial Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its manufacturing site in Goa.
The facility underwent an inspection from November 10-21, 2025, with the EIR classifying it as having a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) outcome. This classification signals that although issues may have been identified, they are not serious enough to warrant regulatory action.
Lupin's Managing Director, Nilesh Gupta, emphasized the report underscores the company's unwavering focus on quality excellence and adherence to regulatory standards. This news led to a minor uptick in the company's stock, which rose by 0.24% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
