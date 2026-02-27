Left Menu

Medanta Tops India's Healthcare Chart: No. 1 in World's Best Hospitals 2026

Medanta – The Medicity in Gurugram has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in India as per Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals 2026' list, marking seven consecutive years of recognition. The hospital excels in clinical expertise and innovation, with a focus on patient-centric care and advanced medical technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:29 IST
In a remarkable achievement, Medanta – The Medicity, located in Gurugram, has been named the top hospital in India by Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals 2026' rankings. This recognition fortifies Medanta's enduring status among global healthcare leaders for the seventh consecutive year.

Medanta's success is attributed to its commitment to clinical excellence, pioneering medical innovation, and a patient-focused approach. Driven by cutting-edge technologies including AI and robotics, the hospital consistently pushes the boundaries of healthcare delivery, ensuring outstanding patient experiences and outcomes.

Founded by the acclaimed Dr. Naresh Trehan, Medanta operates across six sites with plans for further expansion. As a forerunner in multiple medical specializations, Medanta continues to enhance its offerings, making high-caliber healthcare accessible to diverse populations in India and beyond.

