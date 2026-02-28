Left Menu

Nagaland Kicks Off Free HPV Vaccination to Combat Cervical Cancer

Nagaland has launched a free HPV vaccination program targeting 14-year-old girls, aiming to eradicate cervical cancer. The initiative, announced alongside a national rollout, seeks to prevent cervical cancer, a major health concern. Vaccinations will be available at government facilities for three months, aligning with WHO's cervical cancer elimination strategy.

In a significant stride towards eradicating cervical cancer, Nagaland announced the launch of a free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program for 14-year-old girls on Saturday. The initiative aligns with a nationwide rollout and offers the vaccine at no cost through government health facilities across the state.

The state-level ceremony took place at the Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima, synchronizing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national announcement from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Although Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was absent due to state Assembly budget commitments, Commissioner and Secretary Anoop Khinchi highlighted the campaign's importance.

Khinchi noted cervical cancer as a pressing public health issue, with 99.7% of cases linked to high-risk HPV infections. He revealed startling statistics: India witnesses approximately 125,000 new cases and 78,000 deaths annually. The program aspires to achieve WHO's targets for reducing cervical cancer incidence and advancing women's health globally.

