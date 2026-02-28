Tensions Rise: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Protection of Indians

In a poignant statement on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grave concerns about the increasing tensions between Israel, the US, and Iran, calling for immediate action from the Indian government to protect its citizens in the Middle East.

The escalating conflict saw US and Israel launch an offensive on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli territories and US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Amid this turmoil, Gandhi stressed the paramount importance of prioritizing the safety of Indians in the volatile region.

He emphasized, "The rapidly escalating hostilities are deeply concerning. I urge the Indian Government to take proactive measures to safeguard our people." As regional stability hangs in the balance, India's readiness to respond to these geopolitical tensions is critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)