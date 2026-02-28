Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Protection of Indians

Rahul Gandhi urged the Indian government to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the Middle East amid escalating hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran. He emphasized the need for proactive measures as the tense situation threatens regional stability and the safety of Indians in the area.

Updated: 28-02-2026 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant statement on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grave concerns about the increasing tensions between Israel, the US, and Iran, calling for immediate action from the Indian government to protect its citizens in the Middle East.

The escalating conflict saw US and Israel launch an offensive on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli territories and US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Amid this turmoil, Gandhi stressed the paramount importance of prioritizing the safety of Indians in the volatile region.

He emphasized, "The rapidly escalating hostilities are deeply concerning. I urge the Indian Government to take proactive measures to safeguard our people." As regional stability hangs in the balance, India's readiness to respond to these geopolitical tensions is critical.

