Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to Ex-SSC Advisor SP Sinha Amid School Jobs Scam

The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to SP Sinha, former advisor of the School Service Commission, in a money laundering case linked to a school jobs scam. Criticizing the West Bengal government for delaying prosecution sanction, the court emphasized the severity of the alleged crimes against school job aspirants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:00 IST
Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to Ex-SSC Advisor SP Sinha Amid School Jobs Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has granted bail to SP Sinha, the former School Service Commission advisor, implicated in a money laundering case related to the school jobs scam. The court criticized the West Bengal government for its delay in granting prosecution sanction, affecting the course of justice.

Justice Jay Sengupta emphasized the gravity of the allegations, noting that large sums were allegedly collected from school job aspirants under false promises. The court's observations highlighted that these offenses were potentially more serious than those committed by chit fund operators given the involvement of public servants.

The court directed SP Sinha to surrender his passport and furnish a bond, while urging the trial court to expedite proceedings without unnecessary adjournments. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate alleged Sinha's involvement in large-scale corruption, opposing the bail plea despite Sinha's advanced age and retirement status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Middle East Tensions Ignite Global Repercussions

Escalating Middle East Tensions Ignite Global Repercussions

 United Arab Emirates
2
Dramatic Daylight Shooting in Himachal's Solan District

Dramatic Daylight Shooting in Himachal's Solan District

 India
3
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Middle East De-escalation

Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Middle East De-escalation

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026