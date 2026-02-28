Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to Ex-SSC Advisor SP Sinha Amid School Jobs Scam

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has granted bail to SP Sinha, the former School Service Commission advisor, implicated in a money laundering case related to the school jobs scam. The court criticized the West Bengal government for its delay in granting prosecution sanction, affecting the course of justice.

Justice Jay Sengupta emphasized the gravity of the allegations, noting that large sums were allegedly collected from school job aspirants under false promises. The court's observations highlighted that these offenses were potentially more serious than those committed by chit fund operators given the involvement of public servants.

The court directed SP Sinha to surrender his passport and furnish a bond, while urging the trial court to expedite proceedings without unnecessary adjournments. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate alleged Sinha's involvement in large-scale corruption, opposing the bail plea despite Sinha's advanced age and retirement status.

