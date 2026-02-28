Heatwaves on the Horizon: IMD's Seasonal Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, predicting an above-normal number of heatwave days in the upcoming months of March to May. This alarming forecast covers vast swathes of the country, including West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and regions stretching across southern and eastern states.

Interestingly, March might witness normal to below-normal maximum temperatures in many parts of India, barring the northeastern, eastern, and some Western Himalayan territories. Central and peninsular India are also exceptions, according to the IMD's latest monthly forecast.

While the rainfall averaged over India in March is expected to be normal, February saw the lowest precipitation since 2001. Furthermore, no cold wave incidents were recorded throughout February, marking a notable shift in weather patterns, the IMD remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)