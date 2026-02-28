Heatwaves on the Horizon: IMD's Seasonal Warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts an above-normal number of heatwave days from March to May across various regions in India. However, March temperatures are expected to be normal or below normal in several areas, with rainfall predicted to be average despite February recording its lowest since 2001.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, predicting an above-normal number of heatwave days in the upcoming months of March to May. This alarming forecast covers vast swathes of the country, including West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and regions stretching across southern and eastern states.
Interestingly, March might witness normal to below-normal maximum temperatures in many parts of India, barring the northeastern, eastern, and some Western Himalayan territories. Central and peninsular India are also exceptions, according to the IMD's latest monthly forecast.
While the rainfall averaged over India in March is expected to be normal, February saw the lowest precipitation since 2001. Furthermore, no cold wave incidents were recorded throughout February, marking a notable shift in weather patterns, the IMD remarked.
