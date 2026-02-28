Left Menu

Heatwaves on the Horizon: IMD's Seasonal Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts an above-normal number of heatwave days from March to May across various regions in India. However, March temperatures are expected to be normal or below normal in several areas, with rainfall predicted to be average despite February recording its lowest since 2001.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:01 IST
Heatwaves on the Horizon: IMD's Seasonal Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, predicting an above-normal number of heatwave days in the upcoming months of March to May. This alarming forecast covers vast swathes of the country, including West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and regions stretching across southern and eastern states.

Interestingly, March might witness normal to below-normal maximum temperatures in many parts of India, barring the northeastern, eastern, and some Western Himalayan territories. Central and peninsular India are also exceptions, according to the IMD's latest monthly forecast.

While the rainfall averaged over India in March is expected to be normal, February saw the lowest precipitation since 2001. Furthermore, no cold wave incidents were recorded throughout February, marking a notable shift in weather patterns, the IMD remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
2
JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip...

 India
4
Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026