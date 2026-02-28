Left Menu

Empowering Women: 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' Convention

The 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' national convention, held on March 7 and 8, focuses on women-led development and national self-reliance. Organised by various women's groups, the event aims to transform women from silent strengths to strategic forces through education, empowerment, and collective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:59 IST
Empowering Women: 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' Convention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant effort to champion women's empowerment, the 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' national convention is set to convene at Vigyan Bhavan. Scheduled for March 7 and 8, the event is spearheaded by President Droupadi Murmu, emphasising national self-reliance and women-led development.

The organisers, including Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad, and Sharanya, underscore the need to unite women scholars, professionals, and leaders. The event is aimed at shaping the future of the nation through women's collective strength. Prominent figures like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Annapurna Devi are expected to attend.

The convention revolves around eight key themes, including education, skill-based training, and workplace challenges. The goal is to transform women from passive participants to active leaders, fostering a strategic force within the nation. Organisers highlight the importance of connecting women to opportunities and emphasise that empowerment is most effective when it's collective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
3
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
4
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026