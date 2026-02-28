Empowering Women: 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' Convention

In a significant effort to champion women's empowerment, the 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' national convention is set to convene at Vigyan Bhavan. Scheduled for March 7 and 8, the event is spearheaded by President Droupadi Murmu, emphasising national self-reliance and women-led development.

The organisers, including Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad, and Sharanya, underscore the need to unite women scholars, professionals, and leaders. The event is aimed at shaping the future of the nation through women's collective strength. Prominent figures like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Annapurna Devi are expected to attend.

The convention revolves around eight key themes, including education, skill-based training, and workplace challenges. The goal is to transform women from passive participants to active leaders, fostering a strategic force within the nation. Organisers highlight the importance of connecting women to opportunities and emphasise that empowerment is most effective when it's collective.

