Punjab govt launches targeted campaign for food testing

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday announced the launch of a targeted campaign for food testing, saying the government will leave no stone unturned to provide 'Shudh Ann' (pure food) to people of the state. Singh was presiding over a meeting with senior officials, public health experts, and representatives from key regulatory and scientific institutions at his office here. During the meeting, he directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run a statewide campaign from April 1 to 15, 2026, for the extensive checking of food adulteration through 'Food Safety on Wheels' (FSWs) vans, an official release said. Emphasising that these mobile vans are a crucial tool in the fight against food adulteration, he urged all Food Business Operators (FBOs) and the general public to get their samples checked during this special campaign to ensure their food complies with safety standards. The campaign will focus on educating FBOs and utilising the FSWs for on-the-spot testing, he added. 'Food Safety on Wheels' are mobile food testing vans, equipped for screening of adulteration among major categories of food, including milk, ghee, paneer, water, spices, food supplements, sweets, fruits, vegetables, and other daily consumables. The minister has also approved a time-bound action plan for systematic sampling and testing of chemical residues and contaminants across the state. Key studies to be undertaken include an investigation into heavy metal and pesticide contamination in vegetables grown around industrial areas and drains, while nutraceuticals will be comprehensively tested. A separate study to detect antibiotic residues in poultry, eggs, and meat will also be carried out. He stressed that the data derived from these studies will guide future regulatory decisions and policy interventions. Singh directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination, reiterating that food adulteration will not be tolerated and strict action will be initiated against anyone found indulging in such activities. He urged all FBOs, including street food vendors, to register themselves with the FDA and adopt the ''Eat Right, Stay Healthy'' approach to contribute to building a healthier and nutritionally secure Punjab.

