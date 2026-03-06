Lupin Limited: Leading Global Sustainability in Pharma

Lupin Limited has been acknowledged as a global leader in sustainability, securing a place among the top 1% in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company not only ranks as the leading pharmaceutical entity worldwide but also tops all sectors in India, surpassing both domestic and international competitors.

With a score of 91 out of 100, Lupin's achievement underlines its dedication to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its strategic operations. This recognition has earned Lupin a spot in the 2026 Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year, a testament to its commitment to responsible business practices and positive social impact.

According to Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director and CFO of Lupin, this honor reinforces the company's efforts to enhance sustainability initiatives. Lupin's global operations are marked by strong governance, environmental stewardship, and a focus on improving health outcomes for diverse communities and stakeholders worldwide.