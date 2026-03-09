Left Menu

Roche Stock Falls as Breast Cancer Drug Fails Trial Goals

Roche's shares declined sharply after its breast cancer drug, giredestrant, failed a key trial. The drug didn't show meaningful progress when combined with Ibrance. Despite this, analysts see long-term potential in its use as an add-on treatment, with revenue possibly reaching $6.5 billion annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:18 IST
Roche Stock Falls as Breast Cancer Drug Fails Trial Goals

In a significant setback, Roche's shares suffered a steep drop exceeding 7% at one point on Monday following the announcement that its breast cancer drug, giredestrant, did not pass a critical trial. The trial aimed to demonstrate that the drug, when paired with Pfizer's Ibrance, could effectively slow disease progression compared to standard therapies, but it fell short.

Despite the negative outcome, analysts like Barclays' James Gordon view the dip as a buying opportunity, pointing to the underrecognized potential of giredestrant as an adjuvant therapy. Previous studies showed promise when the drug was used as a second-line treatment, cutting the risk of tumor recurrence.

However, Roche faces stiff competition with players like AstraZeneca entering the market with alternatives such as camizestrant. This trial's results cast doubts on the optimistic projections surrounding giredestrant. Nonetheless, Roche remains committed, seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on earlier successful trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
2
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026