Shreni Shares Eyes Stock Market Success with IPO
Shreni Shares is planning an IPO to issue 151 lakh equity shares. The filing includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale by current shareholders. The proceeds will address working capital, debt, and corporate purposes. Shreni ranks in the top 10 SME market makers in India.
Stock broking firm Shreni Shares has initiated the process to raise funds through an IPO by filing preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The IPO will encompass a fresh issue of up to 69 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) consisting of up to 82 lakh shares from existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) lodged this Wednesday.
The company, led by promoters Bhavesh Himmatlal Shah, Hitesh Natvarlal Punjani, and Nidhi Bhavesh Shah, aims to channel the proceeds from the fresh issue towards meeting its working capital needs, paying off certain debts, and for other general corporate purposes. Shreni Shares provides brokerage services and margin trading facilities to over 2,620 clients.
As of December 31, 2025, Shreni Shares has expanded its operation to include eight branches across seven Indian cities along with six authorized representatives, supported by robust online and digital platforms. Notably, it is ranked among the top 10 market makers in India's SME exchange ecosystem, as per data from a D&B report citing its handling of 37 mandates between FY2023 and FY2025. The shares are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Aryaman Financial Services serving as the book-running lead manager for the offering.
