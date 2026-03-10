Left Menu

School Meal Scare: Students Fall Ill After Mid-Day Lunch

Forty-four children fell ill after eating a mid-day meal at a government school in Kavundampalayam, possibly due to a lizard in the food. Authorities confirm all affected students are stable, and an investigation is underway. Parents expressed concerns after entry to the hospital was restricted.

Coimbatore | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:39 IST
  • India

Forty-four children at a government middle school in Kavundampalayam, India, experienced suspected food poisoning after consuming a mid-day meal, reportedly due to a lizard falling into the food during preparation. The incident led to the students feeling unwell and being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran confirmed that all affected students are currently stable and safe under the observation of a medical team. While one child was taken home by a parent, officials have requested the child's return to the hospital for further assessment.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the food contamination, focusing on the school's principal and staff. Tensions rose as anxious parents, concerned for their children's well-being, clashed with school and hospital authorities over restricted access to the premises.

