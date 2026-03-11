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Rising Dementia Rates in Diabetics Prompt Call for New Therapies

A comprehensive analysis highlights a decline in cardiovascular-related deaths among type 2 diabetics in wealthy nations, while dementia-related mortality is on the rise. Despite advanced diabetes medications improving heart health, brain protection therapies haven't caught up, emphasizing a shift toward preserving cognitive health in diabetes care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:34 IST
Rising Dementia Rates in Diabetics Prompt Call for New Therapies
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In affluent countries, individuals with type 2 diabetes are witnessing decreased death rates from cardiovascular diseases, but an alarming rise in dementia-related mortality, according to a substantial study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Advanced diabetes drugs, like GLP-1s and SGLT-2 inhibitors, are lauded for heart protection and sugar control, yet lack brain-focused benefits.

The study analyzed data from 10 wealthy nations, covering 2.7 million diabetic deaths between 2000 and 2023. It noted significant declines in mortality rates linked to cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, juxtaposed with increasing deaths from dementia. The study urges a shift in diabetes care focus from cardiovascular advancements to cognitive health preservation in the future.

Moreover, a separate study published in The Journal of Urology recommends closer prostate cancer monitoring for patients with low testosterone levels, citing a higher risk of disease advancement. Simultaneously, climate change's anticipated impact on mental health—marked by potential surges in anxiety and depression—is projected to significantly affect economically disadvantaged US communities, calling for heightened resilience efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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