Tragic Death at AIIMS Rajkot: Intern Doctor's Suicide Sparks Investigation

A 25-year-old intern doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot has died by suicide, according to local police reports released on Saturday. The young doctor, identified as Ratankumar Meghwal, allegedly left a note accusing his classmates of assaulting him, leading to the tragic event.

The body of Meghwal, hailing from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, was discovered on a railway track between Ghanteshwar and Para Pipaliya. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), Rakesh Desai, confirmed the discovery, stating that the Gandhigram police were alerted around 5.30 am. Once on site, authorities found Meghwal had been hit by a train, and nearby they discovered his laptop, mobile phones, medical files, and ID card.

According to officials, this was not Meghwal's first suicide attempt at this location, with a previous incident occurring on January 27. During that attempt, police intervened and sent him back home to Rajasthan. Following the current incident, a post-mortem has been conducted as Meghwal's family travels from Rajasthan to Rajkot to collect his body. The case remains under active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)