Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: A New Era Begins with Super Medical Hub

The Delhi government plans to merge three major public hospitals into an autonomous medical institute, resembling AIIMS. This integration aims to optimize the use of medical resources, enhance patient care, and manage bed capacity efficiently across merged institutions. It focuses on modernizing and expanding medical facilities, including mental health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:04 IST
Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: A New Era Begins with Super Medical Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize its public healthcare system by integrating three major hospitals to form an autonomous medical institute akin to AIIMS. As per an official Sunday statement, the 'super medical hub' will comprise Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the Delhi State Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

This groundbreaking initiative, announced during a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to modernize Delhi's healthcare by optimizing the utilization of existing resources and offering advanced, organized treatments. The proposal also addresses the disparity in patient loads across the capital's government hospitals.

Post-integration, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital will specialize in cardiology and related fields, while the Delhi State Cancer Institute will focus on cancer care. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital will strengthen its departments, including orthopaedics and neurosurgery. Additionally, the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences is planned to be expanded as a national-level center for mental health, dubbed 'NIMHANS-2.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026