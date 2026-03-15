Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: A New Era Begins with Super Medical Hub

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize its public healthcare system by integrating three major hospitals to form an autonomous medical institute akin to AIIMS. As per an official Sunday statement, the 'super medical hub' will comprise Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the Delhi State Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

This groundbreaking initiative, announced during a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to modernize Delhi's healthcare by optimizing the utilization of existing resources and offering advanced, organized treatments. The proposal also addresses the disparity in patient loads across the capital's government hospitals.

Post-integration, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital will specialize in cardiology and related fields, while the Delhi State Cancer Institute will focus on cancer care. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital will strengthen its departments, including orthopaedics and neurosurgery. Additionally, the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences is planned to be expanded as a national-level center for mental health, dubbed 'NIMHANS-2.'

(With inputs from agencies.)