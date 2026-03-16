Tragedy Strikes SCB Medical College: Fire Claims Ten Lives

In the early hours of Monday, a catastrophic fire erupted at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, claiming ten lives, officials reported. The blaze, which broke out in the ICU of the Trauma Care department, left 11 hospital staff injured during patient rescue operations.

The fire, suspected to be caused by a short-circuit, was reported between 2:30 and 3 am. Firefighters, hospital staff, and police collaborated to evacuate patients, shifting them to safer hospital sections. After the incident, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, assessed the situation and visited patients.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister confirmed that 23 patients were relocated, yet seven patients succumbed while being transferred to other units. Three additional deaths were reported later. The government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased.