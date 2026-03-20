Rebels Arrested: Unmasking the PLFI's Threat in Jharkhand

Nine rebels from the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been arrested by Jharkhand Police, accused of involvement in the torching of vehicles in Simdega district. This breakthrough was announced by the authorities, concluding a case that has puzzled the region.

The incident occurred at Jaldega on January 26, where two vehicles used in a road construction project were set ablaze. The rebels allegedly attached posters demanding money from the construction company involved. A special police team, using intelligence and technical insights, made the arrests.

The arrests include individuals such as Justin Topno alias James Topno and Karan Lohra, among others. The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, which could provide further insights into the rebel operations. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in curbing rebel activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)