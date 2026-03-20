As GLP-1 Drug Patents Expire, India Readies Cheaper Alternatives Amid Caution

As the patents for GLP-1 drugs used in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity expire, major pharmaceutical companies in India are gearing up to introduce cost-effective generic alternatives. These alternatives are expected to be available at significantly reduced prices compared to current offerings, addressing the growing demand fueled by rising obesity rates. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21), approximately 24% of women and 23% of men in India are overweight or obese.

However, leading healthcare professionals urge rigorous pharmacovigilance to accompany this market shift. Dr. V Mohan, a prominent diabetologist and Chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, emphasizes the importance of careful monitoring. "While these drugs are effective, they may cause side effects. More data specific to the Indian population needs to be collected. Additionally, prescriptions should be exclusively managed by qualified medical practitioners to ensure patient safety," he stated.

The recent advisory by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reinforced the necessity for vigilance, warning companies against promoting prescription weight-loss drugs to the general public. Dr. Mohan agrees with this caution, highlighting that the promotion or advertisement by non-medical personnel like gym trainers or dietitians is inappropriate. "To prevent misuse and safeguard health, a cautious approach is essential as the market expands with multiple brands," Dr. Mohan concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)