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Vatican Launches Campaign for Ethical Investments

The Vatican initiates a campaign encouraging divestment from mining industries. The movement, inspired by Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical, seeks to align church investments with ecological principles. Yolanda Flores and Cardinal Ramazzini highlight the negative impacts of mining on Indigenous communities. The Vatican is reviewing its own investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:16 IST
Vatican Launches Campaign for Ethical Investments
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  • Italy

The Vatican has unveiled a new campaign urging divestment from mining industries, aligning church investments with ecological values delineated in Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical, 'Praised Be.'

This movement, backed by the Churches and Mining Network, highlights exploitation by multinational corporations, affecting poor and Indigenous communities.

Yolanda Flores and Cardinal Álvaro Ramazzini shared personal accounts of the detrimental effects on communities in Peru and Guatemala. The Vatican is examining its investment strategies to ensure ethical alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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