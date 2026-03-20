Vatican Launches Campaign for Ethical Investments

The Vatican has unveiled a new campaign urging divestment from mining industries, aligning church investments with ecological values delineated in Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical, 'Praised Be.'

This movement, backed by the Churches and Mining Network, highlights exploitation by multinational corporations, affecting poor and Indigenous communities.

Yolanda Flores and Cardinal Álvaro Ramazzini shared personal accounts of the detrimental effects on communities in Peru and Guatemala. The Vatican is examining its investment strategies to ensure ethical alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)