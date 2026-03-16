Tragedy Strikes: Fire Erupts in Odisha Hospital ICU Killing Ten

A devastating blaze erupted in the ICU of Odisha's government-run SCB Medical College, resulting in the tragic death of at least ten patients. The fire broke out in the early hours, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirming the casualties and injuries.

Majhi immediately ordered a judicial probe into the incident, instructing the DG of Fire Services to ensure compliance with safety measures. He announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. The fire, presumed to originate from a short circuit, also left staff injured during evacuation efforts.

Emergency services acted swiftly to combat the flames, rescuing and relocating patients. As investigations continue, the government has allocated funds to enhance firefighting infrastructure in medical facilities. The opposition leader expressed condolences and called for rapid improvements to hospital safety protocols.