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Health System Resilience Amid US-Israel Conflict in Iran

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has stressed the nation's healthcare system, leading to the evacuation of hospitals. Despite challenges, Iran's robust health infrastructure manages casualties. The WHO is prepared to send emergency relief if needed, especially concerning 'black rain' from damaged oil facilities, which may cause respiratory issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:36 IST
Health System Resilience Amid US-Israel Conflict in Iran
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The director of the World Health Organization's regional office, Hanan Balkhy, expressed concern over the impact of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran's healthcare system, though it remains resilient. The ongoing conflict has pressured facilities, leading to six hospital evacuations.

Iran's UN ambassador in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, reported significant casualties, with over 1,300 dead and over 7,000 injured since February 28. The WHO continues to monitor and assist with disease management amid verified attacks on healthcare establishments, killing eight medics.

Balkhy highlighted the WHO's preparedness to deploy emergency supplies if needed. The looming threat of 'black rain,' resulting from toxic leaks at damaged oil sites, poses additional risks of respiratory illnesses, further straining the health system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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