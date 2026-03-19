Leadership Changes in Odisha's Medical Education Sector

The Odisha government announced a shift in leadership within its medical education sector on Thursday. Dr. Durga Madhav Satpathy, who served as the superintendent of MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur, has been appointed the new Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET).

Succeeding Dr. Santosh Mishra, Satpathy is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the role, continuing the advancement of medical education in the state. Dr. Mishra transitions to another crucial position, taking on the role of Director at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Bhubaneswar.

This leadership change reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the medical education infrastructure and aligning it with modern healthcare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)