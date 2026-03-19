Left Menu

Leadership Changes in Odisha's Medical Education Sector

The Odisha government has appointed Dr. Durga Madhav Satpathy as the new Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET), succeeding Dr. Santosh Mishra. Previously, Satpathy was the superintendent of MKCG Medical College Hospital. Dr. Mishra now becomes the Director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:30 IST
Leadership Changes in Odisha's Medical Education Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government announced a shift in leadership within its medical education sector on Thursday. Dr. Durga Madhav Satpathy, who served as the superintendent of MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur, has been appointed the new Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET).

Succeeding Dr. Santosh Mishra, Satpathy is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the role, continuing the advancement of medical education in the state. Dr. Mishra transitions to another crucial position, taking on the role of Director at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Bhubaneswar.

This leadership change reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the medical education infrastructure and aligning it with modern healthcare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026