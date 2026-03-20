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Rising Demand and Questions Arise Amid Meningitis B Vaccine Shortage in Southeast England

An outbreak of meningitis B in Kent, England, has led to two deaths, prompting increased demand for the vaccine and subsequent shortages. The UK Health Security Agency is providing vaccines and preventative antibiotics. Calls for broader vaccination access have emerged, alongside discussions on optimal public health responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:31 IST
Rising Demand and Questions Arise Amid Meningitis B Vaccine Shortage in Southeast England
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An alarming outbreak of meningitis B has claimed two lives in Kent, southeast England, leading to a surge in demand for vaccines across the region. Pharmacies are struggling with vaccine supply shortages as public anxiety grows.

Pharmacies and health officials report a steep increase in requests for the MenB vaccine, with the National Pharmacy Association noting that independent pharmacies have been inundated with such enquiries. Major pharmacy chains like Boots and Superdrug have initiated online waiting lists to manage requests due to limited stock.

The public health situation has reignited discussions about extending vaccine availability to teenagers. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged a review of the eligibility criteria for the meningitis B vaccine on the NHS. Meanwhile, experts recommend antibiotics for those exposed to the disease due to their immediate effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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