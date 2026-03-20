Rising Demand and Questions Arise Amid Meningitis B Vaccine Shortage in Southeast England

An alarming outbreak of meningitis B has claimed two lives in Kent, southeast England, leading to a surge in demand for vaccines across the region. Pharmacies are struggling with vaccine supply shortages as public anxiety grows.

Pharmacies and health officials report a steep increase in requests for the MenB vaccine, with the National Pharmacy Association noting that independent pharmacies have been inundated with such enquiries. Major pharmacy chains like Boots and Superdrug have initiated online waiting lists to manage requests due to limited stock.

The public health situation has reignited discussions about extending vaccine availability to teenagers. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged a review of the eligibility criteria for the meningitis B vaccine on the NHS. Meanwhile, experts recommend antibiotics for those exposed to the disease due to their immediate effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)