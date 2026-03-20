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Boosting Indian MSMEs: A National Quality Sprint

The IFQM launched a 'national quality sprint' at its inaugural MSME symposium, aiming to enhance global integration for India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. With participation from over 250 industry leaders, five key initiatives were announced to bolster MSME competitiveness, focusing on cluster development and leadership training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:50 IST
Boosting Indian MSMEs: A National Quality Sprint
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The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) has initiated a 'national quality sprint' aiming to enhance the competitiveness of India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on a global scale. This announcement was made during IFQM's first MSME symposium held at Anna University.

The event brought together more than 250 CEOs, CPOs, and large company executives, along with quality experts and academic leaders, to discuss strategies for making Indian MSMEs export-capable. IFQM's Chairman Venu Srinivasan and CEO Soumitra Bhattacharya spearheaded the discussions.

Five significant initiatives were unveiled, including the development of MSME clusters, the launch of the IFQM Quality Excellence Prize, and a leadership development course. These initiatives are designed to transform intentions into actions that enhance the global competitiveness of MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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