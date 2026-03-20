Maharashtra Women's Commission Chairperson Faces Resignation Call

In Maharashtra, the political arena is abuzz as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Rupali Chakankar, the state women's commission chairperson, to step down. The request follows allegations connecting Chakankar to a rape accused, sparking intense scrutiny.

Chakankar, associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is under fire, particularly from opposition parties. They cite her alleged ties with 'godman' Ashok Kharat, who has been detained by the Nashik Crime Branch on charges of sexual assault.

The unfolding controversy highlights the political and social ramifications of such allegations, with calls for accountability echoing throughout the region's political corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)