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Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Mosque Dispute Turns Fatal

A tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan's Tonk district where Hakim, a 45-year-old man, was set on fire by Abdul Rashid, a mosque caretaker, after a verbal dispute. Hakim later succumbed to his injuries, and the accused is currently absconding. Authorities are pursuing the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:48 IST
Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Mosque Dispute Turns Fatal
Hakim
  • Country:
  • India

A man named Hakim succumbed to severe burn injuries after being set alight by a mosque caretaker in Rajasthan's Tonk district, authorities reported on Friday.

Malpura Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar Prajapat confirmed that Hakim, aged 45, died during treatment at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur Thursday night. Following his demise, Hakim's body was returned to his family, and his funeral was carried out in his native village on Friday.

The incident unfolded in Kalmanda village's mosque on Thursday when Abdul Rashid, 25, allegedly poured an inflammable substance over Hakim during a dispute and set him ablaze. Rashid remains at large, and local police have intensified the search to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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