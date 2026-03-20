Manipur's Path to Peace: Key Meeting with Kuki Zo Council Initiated

Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, has extended an invitation to the Kuki Zo Council for crucial discussions aimed at quelling ethnic tensions in the state.

The meeting, set for Saturday in Guwahati, is intended to explore pathways to restore peace and normalcy, officials announced on Friday.

Despite the invitation, the Kuki Zo Council's attendance at this pivotal meeting remains unconfirmed, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)