Dental Council Replaced with National Dental Commission: New Era of Transparent, Quality-Driven Dental Education

In a landmark reform aimed at modernising dental education and regulation, the Government of India has constituted the National Dental Commission (NDC), replacing the decades-old Dental Council of India (DCI). The new framework came into force on March 19, 2026, marking a decisive shift toward transparency, accountability, and global alignment in dental education and practice.

With the implementation of the NDC Act, the Dentists Act, 1948 has been repealed, and the DCI stands formally dissolved.

Structural Reform: From Elected Body to Professional Regulator

The new NDC framework replaces the earlier elected regulatory structure with a professionally driven, merit-based governance system, aimed at:

Enhancing quality standards in dental education

Improving regulatory efficiency and accountability

Expanding access to affordable oral healthcare

The reform is being seen as a major step toward aligning India’s dental education ecosystem with global best practices.

Three Autonomous Boards to Drive Specialised Oversight

To ensure focused and efficient regulation, the NDC will function through three autonomous boards:

Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board Responsible for overseeing dental education standards and curriculum

Dental Assessment and Rating Board Handles institutional accreditation, rating, and quality assessment

Ethics and Dental Registration Board Governs professional conduct, ethics, and registration of dentists



This structure introduces specialisation in regulation, improving both oversight and implementation.

Key Appointments to Lead the Reform

The government has appointed distinguished professionals to lead the Commission and its boards:

National Dental Commission

Dr. Sanjay Tewari – Chairperson

Dr. Mousumi Goswami – Part-Time Member

Undergraduate & Postgraduate Dental Education Board

Dr. Chandrashekhar Janakiram – President

Dr. Shailesh Madhav Lele – Whole-Time Member

Dr. Nagaraj M. – Part-Time Member

Dental Assessment & Rating Board

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Nanda Kishore Sahoo – President

Dr. Himanshu Aeran – Whole-Time Member

Dr. Parimala Tyagi – Part-Time Member

Ethics & Dental Registration Board

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Tapas Kumar Bandyopadhyay – Whole-Time Member

Dr. Usha Hegde – Whole-Time Member

Dr. Swarga Jyoti Das – Part-Time Member

Shri Arindam Modak will serve as Secretary to the NDC Secretariat

Expanding Role: Regulation, Research and Affordability

The National Dental Commission has been entrusted with a broad mandate to transform the sector:

Frame and implement regulations under the Act

Conduct assessment and rating of dental institutions

Evaluate human resource requirements

Promote dental research and innovation

Develop guidelines for fee regulation in private colleges

Establish standards for community dental care and ethics

This marks a shift from mere regulation to holistic sector development.

Boost to Affordable and Quality Oral Healthcare

By strengthening regulation and standardisation, the NDC is expected to:

Improve the quality of dental education and training

Ensure ethical professional practices

Enhance access to affordable dental care

Reduce disparities in healthcare delivery across regions

A Long-Pending Reform in Healthcare Education

The replacement of DCI with NDC mirrors broader reforms seen in medical education, signalling the government’s intent to:

Modernise healthcare regulatory institutions

Increase transparency and accountability

Align education systems with global standards and future needs

Toward a Modern Dental Ecosystem

The establishment of the National Dental Commission represents a transformational shift in India’s dental education and healthcare landscape.

With a focus on quality, ethics, research, and affordability, the NDC is poised to play a pivotal role in building a future-ready, patient-centric dental ecosystem.