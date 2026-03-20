Dental Council Replaced with National Dental Commission: New Era of Transparent, Quality-Driven Dental Education
The reform is being seen as a major step toward aligning India’s dental education ecosystem with global best practices.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark reform aimed at modernising dental education and regulation, the Government of India has constituted the National Dental Commission (NDC), replacing the decades-old Dental Council of India (DCI). The new framework came into force on March 19, 2026, marking a decisive shift toward transparency, accountability, and global alignment in dental education and practice.
With the implementation of the NDC Act, the Dentists Act, 1948 has been repealed, and the DCI stands formally dissolved.
Structural Reform: From Elected Body to Professional Regulator
The new NDC framework replaces the earlier elected regulatory structure with a professionally driven, merit-based governance system, aimed at:
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Enhancing quality standards in dental education
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Improving regulatory efficiency and accountability
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Expanding access to affordable oral healthcare
The reform is being seen as a major step toward aligning India’s dental education ecosystem with global best practices.
Three Autonomous Boards to Drive Specialised Oversight
To ensure focused and efficient regulation, the NDC will function through three autonomous boards:
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Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board
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Responsible for overseeing dental education standards and curriculum
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Dental Assessment and Rating Board
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Handles institutional accreditation, rating, and quality assessment
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Ethics and Dental Registration Board
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Governs professional conduct, ethics, and registration of dentists
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This structure introduces specialisation in regulation, improving both oversight and implementation.
Key Appointments to Lead the Reform
The government has appointed distinguished professionals to lead the Commission and its boards:
National Dental Commission
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Dr. Sanjay Tewari – Chairperson
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Dr. Mousumi Goswami – Part-Time Member
Undergraduate & Postgraduate Dental Education Board
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Dr. Chandrashekhar Janakiram – President
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Dr. Shailesh Madhav Lele – Whole-Time Member
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Dr. Nagaraj M. – Part-Time Member
Dental Assessment & Rating Board
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Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Nanda Kishore Sahoo – President
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Dr. Himanshu Aeran – Whole-Time Member
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Dr. Parimala Tyagi – Part-Time Member
Ethics & Dental Registration Board
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Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Tapas Kumar Bandyopadhyay – Whole-Time Member
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Dr. Usha Hegde – Whole-Time Member
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Dr. Swarga Jyoti Das – Part-Time Member
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Shri Arindam Modak will serve as Secretary to the NDC Secretariat
Expanding Role: Regulation, Research and Affordability
The National Dental Commission has been entrusted with a broad mandate to transform the sector:
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Frame and implement regulations under the Act
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Conduct assessment and rating of dental institutions
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Evaluate human resource requirements
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Promote dental research and innovation
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Develop guidelines for fee regulation in private colleges
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Establish standards for community dental care and ethics
This marks a shift from mere regulation to holistic sector development.
Boost to Affordable and Quality Oral Healthcare
By strengthening regulation and standardisation, the NDC is expected to:
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Improve the quality of dental education and training
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Ensure ethical professional practices
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Enhance access to affordable dental care
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Reduce disparities in healthcare delivery across regions
A Long-Pending Reform in Healthcare Education
The replacement of DCI with NDC mirrors broader reforms seen in medical education, signalling the government’s intent to:
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Modernise healthcare regulatory institutions
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Increase transparency and accountability
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Align education systems with global standards and future needs
Toward a Modern Dental Ecosystem
The establishment of the National Dental Commission represents a transformational shift in India’s dental education and healthcare landscape.
With a focus on quality, ethics, research, and affordability, the NDC is poised to play a pivotal role in building a future-ready, patient-centric dental ecosystem.