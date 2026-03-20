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Captured: The Rise and Fall of Karamvir the Sharpshooter

Karamvir, a sharpshooter linked to the notorious Rohit Godara-Jitender Gogi gang, was arrested by Delhi Police after absconding for nearly two years. Wanted in multiple cases, including murder and extortion, he was caught in Rajasthan. His arrest could potentially thwart major criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:45 IST
Captured: The Rise and Fall of Karamvir the Sharpshooter
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police apprehended Karamvir, an alleged associate of noted gangsters, after a two-year fugitive run. The arrest occurred at a hotel in Rajasthan's Kotputli, following extensive raids and surveillance.

Karamvir, also known as Kaju, faced numerous charges, such as murder and extortion, and was part of an NIA investigation concerning a Gurugram grenade attack. This operation could disrupt imminent crime plans against rival gangs and businesses.

Authorities discovered fake identification documents during the arrest. Karamvir's activities extended to regions like Nepal and various Indian states, where he frequently changed locations to evade capture. Investigations continue under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Passport Act.

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