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Ronaldo's Absence: A New Chapter for Portugal's Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out of Portugal's squad for friendlies against Mexico and the United States due to injury. Recovering in Spain, Ronaldo aims for a World Cup return. Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes are among the primary players joining the team for the North America tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:46 IST
Ronaldo's Absence: A New Chapter for Portugal's Squad
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States, as confirmed by head coach Roberto Martinez on Friday. The renowned forward from Al-Nassr suffered an injury earlier this month during a match against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo is currently in rehabilitation in Spain, which has caused him to miss his club's last two matches.

The 41-year-old, who intends to be fit for the FIFA World Cup, may see this event as the concluding chapter of his illustrious playing career. In his absence, national coach Martinez is placing his hopes on Ronaldo's club teammate, Joao Felix, as part of the ten forwards included in the squad for the North America tour.

While Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, along with Tottenham's Joao Palhinha, were excluded from the squad, Goncalo Guedes makes a return, receiving his first call-up since 2022. Portugal will meet Mexico on March 28, followed by a match with the United States on March 31, before taking on other competitors in Group K.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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