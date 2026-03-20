Congress announces fourth list of 7 candidates for April 9 Assam assembly polls, leaves 11 seats for ally Raijor Dal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress announces fourth list of 7 candidates for April 9 Assam assembly polls, leaves 11 seats for ally Raijor Dal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Assam
- polls
- elections
- candidates
- Rajior Dal
- April 9
- strategic alliances
- assembly
- polling
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