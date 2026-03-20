Honoring Medical Excellence: Jitendra Singh's Lifetime Achievement in Diabetes Care

In a notable announcement at the MVCON 2026 in Chennai, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributions to medicine and diabetes care.

The award, given by MV Diabetes Chennai, celebrates Singh's influential role as a medical professional and his advocacy for advancing public health standards.

Sustaining the legacy of Professor M Viswanathan, a pioneer in diabetology, Singh reflected on the progression from traditional diagnostic methods to the incorporation of advanced technologies in diabetes management.

(With inputs from agencies.)