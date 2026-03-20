Honoring Medical Excellence: Jitendra Singh's Lifetime Achievement in Diabetes Care
Union Minister Jitendra Singh receives a lifetime achievement award for his exceptional contributions to medicine and diabetes care at the MVCON 2026. The award celebrates his role as a distinguished medical professional and advocate for public health, highlighting the legacy of Professor M Viswanathan and the evolution of diabetes treatment in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable announcement at the MVCON 2026 in Chennai, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributions to medicine and diabetes care.
The award, given by MV Diabetes Chennai, celebrates Singh's influential role as a medical professional and his advocacy for advancing public health standards.
Sustaining the legacy of Professor M Viswanathan, a pioneer in diabetology, Singh reflected on the progression from traditional diagnostic methods to the incorporation of advanced technologies in diabetes management.
(With inputs from agencies.)