Dr Jitendra Singh Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in Diabetes Care at MVCON 2026

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award in Medicine & Diabetes at the prestigious MVCON 2026 in Chennai, recognising his decades-long contribution to diabetes care, medical research, and public health advocacy.

The award citation hailed him as a “distinguished medical professional, author and advocate for advancing diabetes care and public health,” marking yet another milestone in his distinguished medical career. This is the second Lifetime Achievement Award received by Dr Singh, following a similar honour at an international medical meet in Chennai in July 2024.

Recognition Rooted in Legacy of Indian Diabetology

The award was presented at MVCON 2026, the inaugural annual conference of M.V. Hospital for Diabetes and Prof. M. Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre (MVDRC)—institutions synonymous with India’s pioneering work in diabetology.

Founded in 1954 by Late Prof. M. Viswanathan, widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of diabetology in India, the institution has played a seminal role in shaping diabetes care alongside stalwarts such as Prof. M.M.S. Ahuja, Prof. Sam J P Moses, Prof. B.B. Tripathi, and Prof. V. Seshiah.

Dr Singh noted that the recognition carries special significance as it honours the legacy of Prof. Viswanathan and the first generation of post-independence physicians, whose clinical excellence and compassion laid the foundation of modern Indian medicine.

A Career Spanning Clinical Excellence, Research and Policy

A Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology, Dr Jitendra Singh has built a distinguished career spanning clinical practice, academia, and public service. His contributions include:

Over 5,000 published scientific articles

Multiple books on medicine and diabetes

Internationally recognised research, including “Stress Diabetes in Kashmiri Migrants”

Active engagement with national and global diabetes bodies

Contributions to medical education, policy, and public health awareness

His work has bridged the gap between clinical research and policy-making, particularly in addressing the rising burden of diabetes in India.

From Clinical Diagnosis to AI: Witness to a Medical Revolution

Reflecting on his journey, Dr Singh highlighted the dramatic transformation in medical science—from an era reliant on clinical examination and patient history to today’s technology-driven diagnostics powered by artificial intelligence.

He described this transition as a “uniquely enriching experience,” underscoring the importance of adapting to innovation while retaining the human touch in medicine.

Emphasis on Ethics, Mentorship and Human Values

Recalling his formative years at Stanley Medical College, Chennai, Dr Singh credited early mentorship and academic exposure for shaping his professional ethos.

He stressed that:

Medical ethics and early grooming are foundational to a successful career

Trust in healthcare depends not only on competence but also compassion

A doctor must be “a good human being” to truly serve society

MVCON 2026: Advancing Evidence-Based Diabetes Care

The conference, organised under the leadership of Dr Vijay Viswanathan, a globally recognised diabetologist known for his work on diabetic foot disease, has brought together over 700 delegates, including leading national and international experts.

Key highlights of the scientific programme include:

Hands-on clinical workshops

Panel discussions and expert interactions

Research presentations

Focus on diabetic foot disease and complication prevention

Seven Decades of Impact: Preventing One Lakh Amputations

The M.V. Hospital for Diabetes has built a legacy of over 70 years in diabetes care, education, and research. Its multidisciplinary diabetic foot care programme has achieved a remarkable milestone:

Prevention of over 1 lakh lower limb amputations

This has been made possible through:

Early detection

Advanced treatment protocols

Long-term rehabilitation strategies

Research Leadership with Global Recognition

The Prof. M. Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre (MVDRC), established in 1972, continues to be at the forefront of diabetes research.

Recognised by ICMR and the Department of Science and Technology

Contributing to global scientific literature

Associated researchers featured among top global scientists

Honouring a Physician-Statesman

Dr Jitendra Singh’s recognition at MVCON 2026 underscores the rare blend of clinical expertise, academic excellence, and public leadership that defines his career.

As India grapples with a rapidly growing diabetes burden—often termed the “diabetes capital of the world”—his contributions to research, awareness, and policy continue to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s public health response.