Ultra-Modern Food Lab Inaugurated in Tirumala to Ensure Prasadam Quality
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate a state-of-the-art food laboratory in Tirumala to maintain transparency and ensure quality checks of temple offerings like Srivari laddu. This initiative, supported by both the Centre and the state, underscores a commitment to food safety and transparency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to open a cutting-edge food laboratory in Tirumala, fostering stringent quality controls and transparency in temple offerings.
This state-of-the-art lab, featuring technology like e-tongue and e-nose systems, is the first of its kind in a pilgrimage center within India.
The initiative, a collaboration between the state government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, received backing from both state and central authorities, and promises to enhance food safety in Tirumala.