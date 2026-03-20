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Ultra-Modern Food Lab Inaugurated in Tirumala to Ensure Prasadam Quality

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate a state-of-the-art food laboratory in Tirumala to maintain transparency and ensure quality checks of temple offerings like Srivari laddu. This initiative, supported by both the Centre and the state, underscores a commitment to food safety and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:07 IST
Ultra-Modern Food Lab Inaugurated in Tirumala to Ensure Prasadam Quality
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  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to open a cutting-edge food laboratory in Tirumala, fostering stringent quality controls and transparency in temple offerings.

This state-of-the-art lab, featuring technology like e-tongue and e-nose systems, is the first of its kind in a pilgrimage center within India.

The initiative, a collaboration between the state government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, received backing from both state and central authorities, and promises to enhance food safety in Tirumala.

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