Ultra-Modern Food Lab Inaugurated in Tirumala to Ensure Prasadam Quality

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to open a cutting-edge food laboratory in Tirumala, fostering stringent quality controls and transparency in temple offerings.

This state-of-the-art lab, featuring technology like e-tongue and e-nose systems, is the first of its kind in a pilgrimage center within India.

The initiative, a collaboration between the state government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, received backing from both state and central authorities, and promises to enhance food safety in Tirumala.