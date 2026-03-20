Left Menu

Punjab's Health Revolution: Bhagwant Mann's Four-Year Progress Report

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced significant health sector advancements, unveiling 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics and strategic plans for medical colleges. The government highlights the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and reports recruitment of medical professionals. Initiatives include AI-enabled cancer screening and preventive health measures like yoga sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:34 IST
Punjab's Health Revolution: Bhagwant Mann's Four-Year Progress Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced major strides in the health sector at a press conference on Friday. The state government plans to operationalize 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics this month, with 400 more to follow, emphasizing the sector's transformation under the AAP government.

Mann detailed significant initiatives including the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, offering up to Rs 10 lakh cashless treatment per family. The initiative contrasts with the national Ayushman Bharat scheme, highlighting Punjab's commitment to free medical services.

In celebrating four years in office, Mann cited AI-enabled devices for cancer detection and daily yoga sessions as part of preventive health measures. The administration reports satisfaction among clinic patients and significant recruitment of healthcare professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026