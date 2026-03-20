Punjab's Health Revolution: Bhagwant Mann's Four-Year Progress Report

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced major strides in the health sector at a press conference on Friday. The state government plans to operationalize 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics this month, with 400 more to follow, emphasizing the sector's transformation under the AAP government.

Mann detailed significant initiatives including the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, offering up to Rs 10 lakh cashless treatment per family. The initiative contrasts with the national Ayushman Bharat scheme, highlighting Punjab's commitment to free medical services.

In celebrating four years in office, Mann cited AI-enabled devices for cancer detection and daily yoga sessions as part of preventive health measures. The administration reports satisfaction among clinic patients and significant recruitment of healthcare professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)